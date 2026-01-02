72°
Inmates accused of making, selling drugs transferred from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center to Angola

1 hour 56 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 4:12 PM January 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — Several inmates suspected of making and selling drugs were transferred from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center to Angola, sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The Investigative Unit began reporting on problems at the facility back in August of 2024, with complaints of drug problems and conditions within the prison.

In 2020, during COVID, St. Gabriel Police busted Elayn Hunt Cadet Destanie Ruiz with $100,000 worth of drugs, phones, and a pistol.

Last year, a K-9 unit found drugs inside a prison electronic technician's car.

WBRZ previously reported on an inmate creating a deadly drug called 'mojo' in their cell at the facility. 

"It's a business," the inmate said.

There have been 7 unexpected inmate deaths since the end of September. 

In December, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."

WBRZ has reached out to the Department of Corrections for a statement. 

