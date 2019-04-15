Latest Weather Blog
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
PARIS - A massive fire has caused untold amounts of damage at the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral.
Firefighters confirmed Monday they were battling a fire at the cathedral at 6:50 p.m. local time Monday, that's around noon Central US time. An official from the French Interior Ministry told the Associated Press 400 firefighters are at the scene of the fire.
Click here to see video recorded shortly after the fire first ignited
Hours after the inferno started, firefighters were able to determine a crucial and positive observation: The main structure of the cathedral was saved and that the two iconic towers at the front entrance of the cathedral, are intact and have been saved, too.
Inside #NotreDame. Only a small part of the vault collapsed. Interior seems relatively untouched. Alleluia! pic.twitter.com/uI47wQ6WaB— Axel Reinaud (@areinaud) April 15, 2019
It’s falling pic.twitter.com/TE705LNfdw— Hash Miser ?? (@H_Miser) April 15, 2019
Shocked onlookers watched as the more-than-850-year-old church was engulfed in flames.
Ave Maria pic.twitter.com/lb6Y5XV05a— Ignacio Gil (@Inaki_Gil) April 15, 2019
It's unclear how extensive the damage is at this time, but videos posted on social media show walls and its signature spire have collapsed.
The peak of the church had been undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project, officials said.
Inside Notre Dame before the fire
