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Iberville Parish School District continues its search for a new superintendent

2 hours 30 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 1:06 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish School District continues its search for a new superintendent on Monday following Superintendent Louis M. Voiron Jr.'s approval to transition to an advisor. 

In May, the Iberville Parish School Board approved the transition with a 6-3 vote, also allowing the board to select a new superintendent before school board elections in the fall. 

In March, Voiron announced his plans to retire in June 2027. He will be moved to an advisory role once a new superintendent is hired.

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The deadline for applications is Aug. 18, with the estimated salary range expected to be between $150,000 and $190,000. 

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