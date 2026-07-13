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Iberville Parish School District continues its search for a new superintendent
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish School District continues its search for a new superintendent on Monday following Superintendent Louis M. Voiron Jr.'s approval to transition to an advisor.
In May, the Iberville Parish School Board approved the transition with a 6-3 vote, also allowing the board to select a new superintendent before school board elections in the fall.
In March, Voiron announced his plans to retire in June 2027. He will be moved to an advisory role once a new superintendent is hired.
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The deadline for applications is Aug. 18, with the estimated salary range expected to be between $150,000 and $190,000.
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