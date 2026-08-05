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Iberville Parish residents push back on Entergy solar farm plan in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE — A proposed solar farm in Iberville Parish is drawing concern from residents who say the planned site sits in the middle of a residential area.
Entergy met with the community at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center to hear their concerns. Representatives say the development would be built off Highway 75 in Plaquemine.
Residents say the location is too close to homes, schools and neighborhoods. They are also worried about costs and how the project could affect them long term.
"We don't understand why we have to use so much of our land that's canefields in the middle of our city," resident Melanie Prejean said. "Why can't it be away from the citizens, away from the high school, away from neighborhoods?"
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The project has not gone before the parish council yet. Entergy says construction would take about two years to complete if approved.
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