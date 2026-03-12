Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish officials demanding CVS clean up unkempt property
This CVS is getting noticed by the parish but not for a good reason.
“You see trees... Trees have grown by the sign. I am just so disappointed,” Parish President Mitch Ourso said.
Tall grass and trees are taking over the property.
“Its a hazard to the drivers looking to see what traffic is coming, and it could cause an accident and hurt some people,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
Ourso is fed up with store’s lack of upkeep.
“Why would the public want to go visit this? If the outside looks like this, imagine what the inside is. This is a major drug company, major, nationwide... Unbelievable."
Ourso says he reached out to store managers and then contacted the corporate office in Delaware, but he never got an answer. The parish then proceeded with a letter stating CVS has until next Wednesday to clean up the mess or the parish will take action.
Trending News
“If they fail to comply by the cut-off date, we are going to go in and secure that area to get it cleaned up,” Stassi said.
If the parish does the work, it will not be cheap. The parish president says the clean-up could be a $3,000 to $4,000 job.
If the parish cleans and removes the tree clutter, CVS will be billed. And if they do not pay, the parish will place a lien on the property.
We reached out to CVS, but they refused to comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-vacant Scotland Avenue car wash demolished as part of Baton Rouge blight...
-
Woman arrested after allegedly beating non-verbal child with phone charger
-
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Woodcrest Drive
-
Gas leak reported after tree falls on home in Central Thursday morning
-
BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting
Sports Video
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne