Iberville Parish Council pauses development on battery energy storage system

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Council passed a moratorium on a Battery Energy Storage System in Iberville Parish on Wednesday.

The 2-year moratorium was passed unanimously and will allow emergency officials to develop an ordinance in order to properly respond to emergencies involving the planned 30-acre energy storage facility.

Jared Delrose from Iberville Entergy Storage said that the stand-alone facility will store energy from the grid when it is abundant before dispersing it in times of need.

Delrose also advised a 90-day pause instead of the 2-year delay.

The pause will allow officials to study safety, environmental, and health impacts.