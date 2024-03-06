Latest Weather Blog
'I got drugs for days:' Juvenile's social media post advertising narcotics triggers arrest
FRANLKINTON - A 17-year-old advertising drugs for sale on social media was arrested after an officer who he previously pulled a gun on found his post.
The Franklinton Police Department said Sgt. Trey Johnson filed a search warrant after scrolling past the post where the teenager bragged "I got drugs for days" while waving around money and soliciting narcotic sales.
Police said the 17-year-old was already on probation for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer for pulling a gun on Sgt. Johnson.
Trending News
After a search warrant was filed, the teen was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles
-
Funding for Livingston Parish emergency shelter not secured
-
Memorial for pregnant LSU employee killed in February car crash set for...