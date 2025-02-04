78°
I-12 EB reopened at Sherwood Forest Boulevard after a tractor-trailer caught fire

Tuesday, February 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 12 near the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit have reopened after a tractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday morning.

All lanes were open again around 10:23 a.m.

Baton Rouge Police said that fire crews worked the fire. Traffic was backed up more than a mile.

