I-110 southbound on-ramp at N. 22nd Street will be closed Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure of a southbound on-ramp onto I-110 at North 22nd Street for Monday morning.
The on-ramp will be closed, weather permitting, on Monday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
This closure is for pump station repairs.
