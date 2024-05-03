76°
I-10 West now open at LA 415 after 18-wheeler cab flips

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

I-10 West is closed at LA 415 due to an accident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Motorists are advised to use an Alternate Route.

The closure resulted from the cab of an 18-wheeler flipping on its side. Pictures show significant damage to the guardrails.

LaDOTD says it's too early to tell how long it will take to fix the guard rail and a temporary one is in place for now. They will assess damage over the weekend.

