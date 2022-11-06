77°
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. 

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported. 

