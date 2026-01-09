Human remains found near Bogalusa believed to belong to missing Franklinton man, report says

BOGALUSA — Deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office believe that human remains found outside of Bogalusa on Thursday may belong to a missing Franklinton man, according to a report by WWL-TV.

Authorities reportedly said the remains found near North Jones Road in Washington Parish may belong to 78-year-old Carley Donald Provost Sr., who was reported missing after the arrest of his son, Carley Donald Provost, Jr.

According to deputies, Provost, Sr., was last seen in June and was originally reported missing after authorities arrested his son. He stands about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, according to the report.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab are reportedly working to confirm the identity of the person and determine the cause of death.