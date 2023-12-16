Huge flames seen after electrical fire on Campanile Court Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A "heavy fire" took place at a residence on Campanile Court 10 p.m. Friday night as a result of an electrical malfunction, according to fire officials.

According to the St. George Fire Protection District, they responded to a structure fire at approximately 10:01 p.m. for heavy fire showing through a medium residence.

Officials say the scene was put under control in under 40 minutes and that no injuries were suffered as a result of the fire.