Huey P. Long died 90 years ago Wednesday at age 42; felled by assassin's bullet
BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana governor Huey P. Long died 90 years ago Wednesday — two days after being shot at close range inside the state Capitol building.
In Wednesday's show, 2uneIn took a look at the assassination. Did Dr. Carl Weiss act alone? Was Long killed in a hail of gunfire by state troopers at the scene? What did Long's son say about the killing? See the attached video.
