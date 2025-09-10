88°
Huey P. Long died 90 years ago Wednesday at age 42; felled by assassin's bullet

Wednesday, September 10 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana governor Huey P. Long died 90 years ago Wednesday — two days after being shot at close range inside the state Capitol building.

In Wednesday's show, 2uneIn took a look at the assassination. Did Dr. Carl Weiss act alone? Was Long killed in a hail of gunfire by state troopers at the scene? What did Long's son say about the killing? See the attached video. 

