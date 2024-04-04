71°
Houston child found in Baton Rouge following Amber Alert

2 hours 27 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 10:28 AM April 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A 23-month-old boy was found safe in the Baton Rouge area after a Houston-based Amber Alert was issued. 

The alert for the boy was issued by the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office after he was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. near the I-45 North Freeway.

The Amber Alert was canceled Thursday morning after he was found in Baton Rouge, Houston's ABC-affiliate KTRK reported. Harris County Precinct 6 said a suspect was being held in Louisiana on a warrant and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.

This is a developing story.

