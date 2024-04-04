71°
Latest Weather Blog
Houston child found in Baton Rouge following Amber Alert
BATON ROUGE — A 23-month-old boy was found safe in the Baton Rouge area after a Houston-based Amber Alert was issued.
The alert for the boy was issued by the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office after he was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. near the I-45 North Freeway.
The Amber Alert was canceled Thursday morning after he was found in Baton Rouge, Houston's ABC-affiliate KTRK reported. Harris County Precinct 6 said a suspect was being held in Louisiana on a warrant and is awaiting transfer to Harris County.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...