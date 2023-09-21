80°
House fire that caused thousands in damages Wednesday night reignites early Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A house that suffered thousands of dollars in damages in a fire Wednesday has been reignited Thursday morning.
The house on Eaton Street off Winbourne Avenue received $10,000 in damage after the fire Wednesday afternoon. Two people lived in the home but were not present at the time of the fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the fire reignited early Thursday morning.
The causes of the initial fire and the reignition were not immediately clear.
