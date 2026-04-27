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House fire on Broad Court caused by portable air conditioning unit powered by extension cord

1 hour 31 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 4:50 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a Sunday night house fire on Broad Court.

According to the department, fire crews arrived around 8:10 p.m. to find smoke coming from a single-story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within minutes before checking for extension into the attic and extinguishing remaining hot spots.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a portable air conditioning unit being powered by an extension cord connected to a power strip.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the residents of the home.

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There were no reported injuries. 

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