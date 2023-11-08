House fire in St. Mary Parish kills 83-year-old man, injures mother and two sons

BALDWIN - A disabled, elderly man died in a house fire in St. Mary Parish that spread to a nearby mobile home and injured three more people.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said firefighters with the Baldwin Fire Department responded to the home early Monday morning. Flames were spreading to a nearby mobile home.

Officials said four people were inside the home and five were inside the trailer. Three residents of the home, a mother and her two sons, were injured and taken to a hospital.

A fourth occupant, the 83-year-old man, was later found in a bedroom of the home.

Deputies have not identified the official cause of the fire, but have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction.