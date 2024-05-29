Houma man arrested for attempted arson after allegedly dousing home, resident with lighter fluid

HOUMA — A Houma man was arrested for allegedly dousing a house and its occupant with lighter fluid in an attempt to set them ablaze.

Hunter Lirette, 18, was booked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office for attempted aggravated arson.

Deputies were called to the Ja Don Drive residence around noon on Monday after receiving a disturbance complaint. Lirette was threatening set the home on fire after spraying it with lighter fluid, the complainant told deputies. Deputies later discovered evidence of lighter fluid sprayed throughout the home, as well as additional evidence to confirm Lirette's actions.

Lirette also sprayed the complainant, the home's owner, with lighter fluid and threatened to light them on fire as well, deputies said. Lirette and the caller also reportedly engaged in a physical disturbance.

Lirette fled the area before deputies arrived. Deputies said they later located Lirette hiding in a wooded area near the home and he was immediately taken into custody at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $55,000 bond.