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Hot Art Cool Nights takes place Friday night in Mid-City

1 hour 46 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 10:42 PM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Hot Art Cool Nights took place in mid-city on Friday night as residents enjoyed the festivities.

Attendees enjoyed local art, live music, pop-up shops as Government Street turned into a walkable creative festival. 

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The free event encouraged residents to check out local spots and shops as businesses stayed open late. 

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