Hospitalizations up in La. as state reports 250 new virus cases Tuesday

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 250 new cases amid another day of low tests, about 4,100, Tuesday for a total of 153,433. There were 13 additional deaths, a total of 4,955.

Hospitalizations rose to 799, and ventilator use was up to 131 statewide.

MONDAY: 305 new coronavirus cases were reported on Labor Day for a total of 153,177 since March. There were 12 additional deaths since Sunday, for a total of 4,942 deaths since March in Louisiana. Hospitalizations fell again to 787; Ventilator use increased to 124.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(9/7):

Ascension: 3,465 cases / 92 deaths

Assumption: 683 cases / 22 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 14,253 cases / 424 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,461 cases / 49 deaths

Iberville: 1,366 cases / 56 deaths

Livingston: 3,475 cases / 68 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 987 cases / 38 deaths

St. Helena: 376 cases / 2 death

St. James: 768 cases / 37 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,181 cases / 107 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 851 cases / 40 deaths

West Feliciana: 624 cases / 22 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

