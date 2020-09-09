Latest Weather Blog
Hospitalizations up in La. as state reports 250 new virus cases Tuesday
TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 250 new cases amid another day of low tests, about 4,100, Tuesday for a total of 153,433. There were 13 additional deaths, a total of 4,955.
Hospitalizations rose to 799, and ventilator use was up to 131 statewide.
MONDAY: 305 new coronavirus cases were reported on Labor Day for a total of 153,177 since March. There were 12 additional deaths since Sunday, for a total of 4,942 deaths since March in Louisiana. Hospitalizations fell again to 787; Ventilator use increased to 124.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(9/7):
Ascension: 3,465 cases / 92 deaths
Assumption: 683 cases / 22 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 14,253 cases / 424 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,461 cases / 49 deaths
Iberville: 1,366 cases / 56 deaths
Livingston: 3,475 cases / 68 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 987 cases / 38 deaths
St. Helena: 376 cases / 2 death
St. James: 768 cases / 37 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,181 cases / 107 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 851 cases / 40 deaths
West Feliciana: 624 cases / 22 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
