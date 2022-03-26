65°
Home along Parkhaven Drive caught fire Saturday afternoon

Saturday, March 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home along Parkhaven Drive caught fire Saturday afternoon, and fire investigators have not determined how the fire started. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the five people living in the home made it out safely before firefighters worked to put out the flames. 

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the rear portion of the home. 

No other information was immediately available. 

