Latest Weather Blog
Hockey exhibition game ticket sales could bring a league team back to BR
BATON ROUGE - Three hockey exhibition games coming to the Raising Cane's River Center, and their success could determine whether a league team will return to the capital area.
The three games will take place on Dec. 8, Dec. 15, and Jan. 2. The Mississippi Sea Wolves will play in all three games and will face off against the Carolina Thunderbirds in the first game and the Port Huron Prowlers in the second and third.
Officials with the Raising Cane's River Center said lower-level seats for the first game are almost completely sold out, with lower-level seats for the second two games not far behind.
The ticket sales are reportedly being used to gauge Baton Rouge's interest in a hockey league. While the Kingfish may not be returning in name, a new team could be coming to the capital region soon.
Tickets for any of the upcoming exhibition games can be bought here.
