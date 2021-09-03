High school student faces terrorizing charge

THIBODAUX - A 15-year-old boy faces a terrorizing charge after he allegedly threatened to shoot a teacher and students at South Lafourche High School.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says the incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, but was not reported to school administrators until Friday.

WVUE-TV reports the teen was absent from school Friday but investigators found him at his home, where he was arrested on a charge of terrorizing and transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Webre says it's unfortunate to have a student charged with such a serious crime. He says he hopes the arrest reinforces the message to all students that any threat will be investigated and prosecuted.

School officials say the student could face disciplinary actions, including expulsion.