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Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit the Mall of Louisiana

1 hour 36 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 4:13 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be passing through Louisiana in April. 

The truck plans to make two stops in the state. The cafe will be open at the Lakeside Shopping Center in New Orleans on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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Visitors will be treated to Hello Kitty-themed sweets and treats.

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