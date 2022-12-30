65°
Heavy law enforcement presence around BRPD Headquarters amid search for suspect Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a suspect late Thursday night.
Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses say a helicopter was also flying above the area.
Sources said the agencies are looking for a suspect but didn't provide further information about the individual or the circumstances of the search.
WBRZ reached out to law enforcement for information but has yet to hear back.
This is a developing story.
