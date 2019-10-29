66°
Hearing set for Alabama fan who poisoned Auburn oaks

Tuesday, October 29 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFSA
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama fan who admitted poisoning Auburn University's famed oak trees is due in court for a hearing on whether he should be jailed for not paying restitution.
  
A Lee County judge scheduled a hearing for Wednesday afternoon for 71-year-old Harvey Updyke, who pleaded guilty to poisoning the trees in 2013.
  
The retired Texas state trooper wrote in a public Facebook post he's taking a bus to Auburn from his Louisiana home and expects to be jailed. But a doctor who treats Updyke submitted a letter saying the man is too ill to travel.
  
Circuit Judge Jacob Walker says he will address Updyke's medical condition at the hearing.
  
Records show Updyke has paid only $6,900 of about $800,000 he was ordered to pay in penalties and restitution.
