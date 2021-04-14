HBO says email system not breached 'as a whole'

NEW YORK - HBO repeated its earlier assertion that it doesn't believe its entire email system has been compromised by hackers.

The network has previously acknowledged a breach that led to the theft of "proprietary information." HBO said it's continuing to investigate and is working with police and cybersecurity experts.

In addition to what appear to be scripts from five "Game of Thrones" episodes, including one upcoming episode, the dump included a month's worth of email apparently from the account of Leslie Cohen, HBO's vice president for film programming.

The cache also included internal documents, among them an apparent report of legal claims against the network and job offer letters to top executives.