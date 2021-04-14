61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

HBO says email system not breached 'as a whole'

3 years 8 months 6 days ago Monday, August 07 2017 Aug 7, 2017 August 07, 2017 9:35 PM August 07, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - HBO repeated its earlier assertion that it doesn't believe its entire email system has been compromised by hackers.
  
The network has previously acknowledged a breach that led to the theft of "proprietary information." HBO said it's continuing to investigate and is working with police and cybersecurity experts.
  
In addition to what appear to be scripts from five "Game of Thrones" episodes, including one upcoming episode, the dump included a month's worth of email apparently from the account of Leslie Cohen, HBO's vice president for film programming.
  
The cache also included internal documents, among them an apparent report of legal claims against the network and job offer letters to top executives.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days