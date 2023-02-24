Latest Weather Blog
HBCU Legacy Bowl set to highlight 7 Southern University players on national TV
NEW ORLEANS - The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off this weekend, and seven Southern University prospects are set to play on national TV.
The postseason all-star game, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, serves to showcase the best NFL-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Seven SU Jaguars will play in Saturday's game:
Jason Dumas (DL)
Corione Harris (DB)
Jordan Lewis (LB)
Glendon McDaniel (QB)
Cameron Peterson (DL)
Jeremiah Stanford (OT)
Brian Williams (OL)
Team Robinson will be led by coaches Eric Dooley of Southern University and Chennis Berry of Benedict College, while Team Gaither will be led by coaches Richard Hayes Jr. of Fayetteville State University and Trei Oliver of North Carolina Central University.
The game will air on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. CT.
