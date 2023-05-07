75°
Hammond teen arrested in murder of Arkansas resident

6 hours 41 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, May 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting of an Arkansas resident Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Chief Jimmy Travis says deputies responded to the Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Paul Holt with a gunshot wound to his chest. Holt later died at a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Holt was shot after being carjacked by a masked man, later identified as Ladarrius Evans.

As Holt and his wife were getting into their vehicle, Evans entered the vehicle and attempted to leave with Holt's wife. Holt successfully got her out before Evans shot him and fled in the stolen vehicle.

Investigators later located the vehicle and identified Evans as the suspect. Evans confessed to the crime after being located.

Evans was found in possession of items belonging to the victims, along with clothing and other items used in the crime. Among the items was a "Ghost Gun" with a Glock Switch.

Evans was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail on charges of first degree murder, carjacking, possession of an unidentifiable firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

