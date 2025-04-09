Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police: Two arrested after suspected heroin, meth seized from motel
HAMMOND — Two people were arrested after Hammond Police seized drugs including suspected heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl from a motel room.
Xavier "Zata" Thompson, 47, and Brittany Warren, 37, were arrested after police found drugs on Thompson's person as well as in a motel room shared by both Thompson and Warren.
Police said Thompson was suspected of distributing heroin laced with fentanyl from a Hammond motel. Police tried to arrest him, but he attempted to run and threw an item at officers before being arrested without incident.
A search of the area resulted in police finding suspected methamphetamine, and a search of Thompson yielded three plastic bags of suspected fentanyl. Marijuana, pills, suspected heroin and other paraphernalia were found in his motel room.
Trending News
Thompson was on parole for illegal narcotics stemming from an arrest in 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In anchor will emcee for American Heart Association's Heart Walk Saturday
-
Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...