Hammond Police seeking information on missing woman last seen Tuesday
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman last seen Tuesday.
Mia Magee, 25, was last seen on Hillock Court in Hammond borrowing a car. She is five-foot-two, 185 pounds.
Anyone with any information on whereabouts is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
