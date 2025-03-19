Hammond Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police said Kal'ya Carter was last seen on South Olive Street near East Park Avenue on March 8 around 4 p.m.

The missing teen has red hair, weighs about 125 pounds and is 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 985-277-5701.