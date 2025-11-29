61°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police: One dead after shooting at salon, suspect in custody
HAMMOND - One person is dead after a Saturday evening shooting at a hair salon, the Hammond Police Department said.
Hammond Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at a hair salon on the west side of town at 5:15 p.m. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance's personal vehicle. That victim died as a result of their injuries in the hospital.
Trending News
A suspect was identified and taken into custody, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Christmas tree farms expect big business for Black Friday
-
Denham Springs lights up Old City Hall to celebrate the holidays
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
Sports Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs