Hammond Police: One dead after shooting at salon, suspect in custody

By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - One person is dead after a Saturday evening shooting at a hair salon, the Hammond Police Department said.

Hammond Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at a hair salon on the west side of town at 5:15 p.m. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance's personal vehicle. That victim died as a result of their injuries in the hospital.

A suspect was identified and taken into custody, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

