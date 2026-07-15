Hammond Police make 16 arrests, seize 10 guns in one night during downtown sweep

HAMMOND — Hammond Police arrested 16 people and seized 10 guns in a one-night sweep of the downtown area.

The sweep, which the police department called a "crime suppression operation," happened on Saturday night. Arrestees range from 16 to 27 years old. Half are not from Hammond, with three coming from Mississippi.

Below is a list of all of the arrests made as part of the operation:

- Deon Melton, 18, of Independence, charged with possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number

- Calvin Grant, 22, of Hammond, charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance

- Elijah Wilcher, 22, of Brookhaven, Miss., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

- Ashton McGhee, 19, of Brookhaven, Miss., charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

- Corey Bell, 19, of Brookhaven, MS, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

- An unnamed 16-year-old, of Independence, charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and curfew violation

- Ann Pierson, 19, of Ponchatoula, charged with disturbing the peace by fighting

- Terrell Garrett, 27, of Hammond, charged with obstruction of a roadway

- Bryce Luton, 22, of Hammond, charged with simple drunk, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property

- Detorian Jenkins, 20, of Hammond, charged with possession of stolen firearm

- Devin Dorsey, 20, of Hammond, charged with possession of firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

- Michelle Knighten, 20, of Hammond, charged with minor in possession of alcohol

- Mattias Fonseca, 20, of Hammond, charged with simple drunk

- Troy Gonzalez, 18, of Covington, charged with possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

- Seth Schwegman, 20, of Covington, charged with simple drunk

- Jordan Watson, 20, of Independence, charged with possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance

“Let me be perfectly clear: if you choose the gang lifestyle, if you choose to terrorize our city with violence and guns, you will be met with relentless enforcement. We will use every lawful resource available to identify you, arrest you, and hold you accountable. Our community deserves peace, and we will not allow a small group of criminals to dictate how we live our lives. To those involved in gang violence, your choices have consequences—and those consequences are coming,” Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said.