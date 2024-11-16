Hammond police looking for burglary suspect

66°
By: Adam Burruss
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is looking for a suspect after a burglary took place Saturday night.

According to the Hammond Police Department, they responded around 7:05 p.m. at Pecan Street.

The suspect is a Black male and walking a white and brown dog. According to police, suspect entered the home and was able to steal a few items before the owner surprised him, and the suspect left on foot heading south on Pecan Street.
Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

