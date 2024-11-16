Hammond police looking for burglary suspect

Image credit to Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is looking for a suspect after a burglary took place Saturday night.

According to the Hammond Police Department, they responded around 7:05 p.m. at Pecan Street.

The suspect is a Black male and walking a white and brown dog. According to police, suspect entered the home and was able to steal a few items before the owner surprised him, and the suspect left on foot heading south on Pecan Street .