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Hammond Police Department says missing 13-year-old returns home safely
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department says a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend returned home safely.
According to the department, he was last seen on March 21 at 8:30 p.m. By 10:25 a.m. on Monday, March 23, he returned home safely.
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