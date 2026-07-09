Hammond Police chief says officer who hit motorcyclist at end of chase 'did not do anything wrong'

WALKER - The Hammond Police chief says he's proud of his agency's response to a chase that started with a motorcyclist driving recklessly and without a helmet in Tangipahoa Parish and ended with a collision in a Walker neighborhood on Wednesday.

Chief Edwin Bergeron called footage obtained by WBRZ showing the end of the pursuit "very deceiving."

Surveillance footage from a neighborhood near the Dollar General at the intersection of Walker North and Ball Park roads shows the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Elroy Duncan, with his feet in the air after he was hit by a Hammond Police truck.

"The angle of the doorbell of what had happened made it appear as if my officers just randomly rammed this subject," he said. "That is not what happened."

The chief said he's seen dash cam footage from the Hammond Police truck that hit Duncan. He says it shows a clearer picture of what happened.

"The subject on the motorcycle was riding in the grassy area, my officer was paralleling him, and he turned in front of my officer."

WBRZ received an additional video that had a wider view of the incident from a neighbor's security system. It showed Duncan near the grass on the left side of the road before the collision. After he was hit, Duncan sprang up and took off running.

"The disappointing thing is that after the impact, the subject was able to get up and continue to run," Chief Bergeron said.

Bergeron said Duncan was apprehended by a K-9 officer and potentially injured by a dog bite. He was arrested and booked for aggravated flight from an officer, required position and method of turning at intersections, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, safety helmets, security required and a motorcycle endorsement.

Bergeron said he was pleased with the level of law enforcement response from Hammond Police and assisting agencies for the circumstances.

"What it comes down to is, if you come to Hammond and you commit crimes and you do things that you're not supposed to do, we're going to chase you and we're going to apprehend you, and we're going to get you in custody," he said.

The chief was emphatic that his officers acted effectively and proficiently, as they were supposed to, during the chase and the subsequent collision.

"My officer in that impact did not do anything wrong in any way, shape or form," he said.

Bergeron said his department reviews every pursuit and is still looking into this incident, which started at the intersection of Highways 190 and 51 in Hammond.