Hammond officer shoots suspect during narcotics response

Saturday, July 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

HAMMOND - A narcotics search led to gunshots and a suspect was shot in Hammond Saturday morning, the police department there said.

Detectives arrived at a location on Natchez Street about 6 a.m. to serve a warrant.

A short time later, an "officer-involved shooting" took place, wounding one person. Police did not provide details of what let to the gunfire, but said the suspect received aid at the scene and was then taken to a hospital.

The person's condition and identity were not immediately available.

