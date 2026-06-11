Hammond man faces 24 counts of child pornography charges

HAMMOND — The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a Hammond man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Kevin Dewayne Turpin, 50, was first arrested May 28 and then faced additional charges on June 4, according to the Attorney General's office.

On May 28, Turpin was charged with 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of being a fugitive from another jurisdiction on a related charge. The June 4 charges added 11 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material involving children under the age of 13.

Turpin was booked on the initial charges in Lincoln Parish. Upon release, he will be extradited to Tangipahoa Parish, where he is wanted on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material involving children under the age of 13.

His bond was set at $360,000 for the first arrest and $195,000 for the later charges.

The arrest came from a joint investigation involving the LBI, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are still investigating Turpin and could bring more charges against him. Anyone with information is asked to call the LBI at 225-326-6100.