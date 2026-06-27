Hall of Fame weekend: John Brady reflects on 2006 Final Four team

NATCHITOCHES - Two decades after leading LSU men's basketball to the Final Four, former Tigers head coach John Brady was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

During Brady's 11-year tenure in Baton Rouge, LSU averaged 19 wins per season and made it to the Sweet 16 twice. Brady's tenure in Baton Rouge reached its peak in 2006, when the Tigers made it to the Final Four just months after Hurricane Katrina.

The roster of that team was largely from Louisiana.

"That team, the top six players were within 50 miles of Baton Rouge, four from Baton Rouge," said Brady. "And I think every one of those players was touched in some way by the tragedy of Katrina. I think that even brought that team closer together."

On the way to the Final Four that year, the Tigers knocked off top-seeded Duke, which at the time had future New Orleans Pelican JJ Redick, who was the National Player of the Year that season.