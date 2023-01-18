Group of alleged thieves stole thousands of dollars from Nike store

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a group of alleged thieves that stole several thousands of dollars from a Nike store over the course of the past few months.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the group of suspects reportedly worked together over the last few months to commit several retail thefts from the Nike store in Towne Center. The thefts reportedly totaled several thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.