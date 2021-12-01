Grandson of Zachary judge dies after fall from French Quarter balcony

NEW ORLEANS – The grandson of a Zachary City Court judge died last week after he fell from the balcony of a popular French Quarter bar.

Matthew Myles, 19, died from his injuries at a New Orleans hospital, according to the Orleans Parish coroner’s office.

New Orleans EMS paramedics responded to Pat O’Brien’s in the 600 block of Bourbon Street about 10:40 p.m. Friday and found Myles in critical condition.

The New Orleans Police Department said the death remains under investigation, including if it was an accident.

Judge Lonny Myles on Wednesday told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate he was grieving the death of a grandson for the second time in two years.

Andrew Myles,20, died Sept. 1, 2019, according to his obituary. He is the brother of Matthew Myles.

“We just went through this,” Lonny Myles told The Advocate. “It’s very, very emotional.”