Governor, state officials announce $1B in federal funding for rural healthcare tech advancements

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana leaders announced the state is launching a new initiative between the state's health and economic development agencies to push forward healthcare in rural areas.

Gov. Jeff Landry spoke alongside Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday about the Rural Tech Catalyst Fund.

The new program, which Landry said was pushed forward by President Donald Trump and Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz, brings $1.04 billion of federal funding to the state over the course of five years.

"How many times have I spoken to citizens in rural Louisiana who are sad to see their child get into the medical field, and then only to leave their community. Why? Because there's not an opportunity there. This gives people an opportunity to stay there," Landry said.

Goldstein said the money will go to support healthcare technology companies focused on chronic disease, healthcare access, workforce shortages, telehealth, care coordination and rural health outcomes.

He said the LDH and LED will partner to evaluate both the healthcare and business sides of prospective companies that are applying.

"We encourage any company that is under $50 million in investment today, under 10 years old in operation, and based in the U.S. to apply," Goldstein said. "We invite you to come to Louisiana and help us modernize and transform rural healthcare."

Goldstein said that the state government will award companies an initial amount, and may give more or less funding based on results.

"I just want everyone to feel very confident that strong internal financial controls over this program are being established today, and there will be an enormous amount of integrity. We'll be publishing reports on a periodic basis. You'll get a good look at what our investments are turning into," he said.

Louisiana's Surgeon General, Dr. Evelyn Griffin, said as a native of rural Louisiana, she has seen the challenges to get treatment first-hand.

"Rural patients often face significant barriers to healthcare. Longer travel times, provider shortages, delayed treatment, and limited access to specialists and preventative services, so innovation can help close those gaps by bringing care closer to where patients live," she said.

Griffin said the new program will have "an immediate and measurable impact" for patients living outside of heavily-populated areas.

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