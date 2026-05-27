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Governor, other state officials to announce rural healthcare investments

2 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 12:56 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry is joining Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday to announce a major initiative intended to improve rural healthcare.

The announcement will also concern statewide investment, the governor's office said. 

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