Governor-elect Jeff Landry appoints first Black woman to head Department of Environmental Quality

4 hours 12 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, November 15 2023 Nov 15, 2023 November 15, 2023 10:18 AM November 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced the appointment of the first Black woman to serve as the head of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. 

As his first cabinet appointment, Landry said he would be choosing Aurelia Skipwith as the head of the Louisiana DEQ. Skipwith served as the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under former president Trump. 

She is the first Black woman to serve as the head of the department. 

