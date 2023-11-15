Governor-elect Jeff Landry appoints first Black woman to head Department of Environmental Quality

LAFAYETTE - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced the appointment of the first Black woman to serve as the head of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

As his first cabinet appointment, Landry said he would be choosing Aurelia Skipwith as the head of the Louisiana DEQ. Skipwith served as the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under former president Trump.

She is the first Black woman to serve as the head of the department.