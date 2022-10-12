Latest Weather Blog
Governor Edwards' top lawyer stepping down after seven years
BATON ROUGE - Matthew Block, the top lawyer for Governor John Bel Edwards, is leaving his role as executive counsel, the governor's office announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes as Governor Edwards enters the final year of his second term. Read the full statement below.
“This is truly bittersweet for me and our team. Matthew has been a crucial member of my senior staff since I first became Governor. He has had a hand in every accomplishment and every bit of the tremendous progress we have made in moving Louisiana forward since 2016. Seven years ago, he made a commitment to serve our state and he has done so honorably and with the heart of a true public servant. Now, after countless late nights, working on weekends through natural disasters, a global pandemic, and more legislative sessions than we could have ever expected, I am happy that he is taking some time for himself and his lovely family back home in Thibodaux. He will be dearly missed. Donna and I wish him and his family the absolute best. Luckily, no one is better prepared to fill the role of Executive Counsel than Tina Vanichchagorn, who has been working side-by-side with Matthew, myself, and Chief of Staff Mark Cooper for years as our Special Counsel. I’m confident that our good work will continue.”
