Gov. Landry says DEI language has been taken out of Civil Service hiring policy

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday that the state's Civil Service employment policy has been changed to eliminate language associated with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Landry posted that the former policy required departments to establish an affirmative action program that ensured employment opportunities.

Now, the new policy says that employment decisions "shall be based strictly on the basis of merit."