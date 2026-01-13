37°
Gov. Landry says DEI language has been taken out of Civil Service hiring policy

3 hours 6 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026 Jan 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 11:05 PM January 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday that the state's Civil Service employment policy has been changed to eliminate language associated with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. 

Landry posted that the former policy required departments to establish an affirmative action program that ensured employment opportunities. 

Now, the new policy says that employment decisions "shall be based strictly on the basis of merit." 

