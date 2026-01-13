37°
Gov. Landry says DEI language has been taken out of Civil Service hiring policy
BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday that the state's Civil Service employment policy has been changed to eliminate language associated with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Landry posted that the former policy required departments to establish an affirmative action program that ensured employment opportunities.
Now, the new policy says that employment decisions "shall be based strictly on the basis of merit."
BIG NEWS! DEI has been swept out of Civil Service.
Now employment decisions will be based strictly on the basis of merit— the way it SHOULD be! pic.twitter.com/rOucYj9RxN— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 12, 2026
