Gov. Landry and Entergy sign pledge to shield consumers from high utility costs tied to data centers

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry and Entergy have signed a pledge aimed at protecting consumers from high utility bills driven by data centers.

They joined governors and energy providers from across the country in the voluntary agreement to find ways to lower costs for households.

President Trump introduced the "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" in March. The White House says 200 companies have agreed to be part of the pledge.

Construction is already underway on the Meta AI data center in Richland Parish along with Hut 8's data center in West Feliciana Parish.