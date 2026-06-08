Gov. Jeff Landry signs several bills into law designed to secure Louisiana's election process

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed several bills into law designed to strengthen voter confidence, enhance election safeguards and secure Louisiana's election process.

The bills included Senate Bill 319 along with House Bills 691 and 547.

SB 319 establishes standards for voter identification at polling places, eliminating ambiguity regarding acceptable forms of identification. It provides statewide guidelines for election officials while maintaining multiple pathways for voters to verify their identity. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2027, allowing time for implementation and training.

HB 691 requires an annual review of voter registration records to identify potential noncitizens registered to vote while preserving due process protections before any voter registration may be canceled. Louisiana was the first state to use the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program and has previously used it to improve the accuracy of voter registration rolls. This law will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2026.

HB 547 aims to strengthen protections for voter privacy by prohibiting the photographing, recording or reproduction of voter registration information contained in Election Day precinct registers, protecting voter information, and reducing the potential for harassment, intimidation or misuse of voter data. This law will also go into effect on Aug. 1.

“These reforms reflect a commonsense approach to election administration," Secretary of State Nancy Landry said. "They help ensure that voter identities are verified, voter registration rolls remain accurate, and personal voter information is protected.”